Anita McBride talks Taliban peace deal that lacks guarantees for Afghan women

Anita McBride talks Taliban peace deal that lacks guarantees for Afghan women08:19
Anita McBride, former Chief of Staff to First Lady Laura Bush, and Retired Four Star Marine Corps General John Allen, former Commander of International Forces in Afghanistan, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the expected deal between the Afghan government and the Taliban that could pave the way for the US withdrawal from the country without any guaranteed protections for Afghan women as a condition for US withdrawal.