Amb. Burns: Consequences of Pompeo not defending Ukrainian ambassador are 'corrosive'

As new documents show contacts between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Rudy Giuliani during the smear campaigns against the ousted Ukrainian ambassador, the Secretary continues not to answer questions about his failure to defend the ambassador. Amb. Williams Burns, a career diplomat and former U.S. Ambassador to Russia, tells Andrea Mitchell that Pompeo's behavior is part of 'the further hollowing out of the State Department" and helps take U.S. foreign policy closer to 'something that looks like Trump first.'