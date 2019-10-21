Adm. Stavridis: I think at this point that ship has sailed in terms of protecting the Kurds. They are highly at risk, as we see. ISIS will resurge.08:23
As the U.S. begins it's withdrawal of troops from Northern Syria, the President's characterization that troops are coming home has conflicted with reports on the ground and his own Defense Secretary. Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander and retired Four Star Admiral James Stavridis, MSNBC’s Chief International Diplomacy Analyst, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the latest developments and the consequences of the President's actions.