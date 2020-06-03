'Lap dogs': Sen. Duckworth slams military leadership's response to Trump

Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), an Iraq War veteran, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss her call for national standards for police behavior to address systemic racism and police brutality. Sen. Duckworth also delivers a sharp rebuke of Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, for "carrying out the president's twisted idea of what military is supposed to do," and that the use of the troops to control protests "is not the appropriate use of our military."