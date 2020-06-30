'Intel has always been bipartisan': Sen. Manchin criticizes White House's party line bounty briefings

'Intel has always been bipartisan': Sen. Manchin criticizes White House's party line bounty briefings05:34
Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) joined Andrea Mitchell to discuss the latest intelligence reports and administration’s response to the allegations of a Russian bounty program targeting American soldiers in Afghanistan. Senator Manchin called President Trump’s invitation to Vladimir Putin to attend the G7, as well as the repeated communications between the president and Putin without bringing up the bounty issue, “unbelievable” and “unfathomable” given the intelligence.