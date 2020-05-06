Watch live: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy holds briefing

Andrea Mitchell Reports

'Death is not an economic motivator': Pelosi slams idea of reopening economy despite risks

13:35

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tells Andrea Mitchell that "death is not an economic motivator" and doesn’t think President Trump should be going down path to re-open the economy until the science tells us the country is ready. She also criticizes President Trump for not wearing a mask yesterday in Arizona and tells Andrea Mitchell he has "washed his hands" of this pandemic with talking about getting rid of the task force.May 6, 2020

