'Death is not an economic motivator': Pelosi slams idea of reopening economy despite risks

'Death is not an economic motivator': Pelosi slams idea of reopening economy despite risks13:35
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tells Andrea Mitchell that "death is not an economic motivator" and doesn’t think President Trump should be going down path to re-open the economy until the science tells us the country is ready. She also criticizes President Trump for not wearing a mask yesterday in Arizona and tells Andrea Mitchell he has "washed his hands" of this pandemic with talking about getting rid of the task force.