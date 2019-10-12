Yovanovitch tells Congress Trump pressured State Dept. to remove her09:42
Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was ousted despite being considered a seasoned career diplomat at the alleged urging of Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani according to reports, and recently gave nine hours of testimony before the House Democrats leading the impeachment inquiry. Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia Evelyn N. Farkas joins Joy Reid to discuss.