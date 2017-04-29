AM Joy 04/29/17

Would Obamacare repeal create “Jim Crow for healthcare”?

Rep. Joe Kennedy, III joins Joy Reid on the “moral obligation” to provide healthcare for all, as guest Jimmy Williams explains how certain GOP recommendations for the ACA repeal could create state-by-state variations in healthcare access. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

