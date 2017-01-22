AM Joy 01/22/17

Women run to march for Planned Parenthood

Meet Alison Desir, the founder of Run for All Women, who organized a group who ran from Harlem to the Women’s March on Washington, raising over $90,000 for Planned Parenthood. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Debra Messing on Trump's election: 'It was a shock'

