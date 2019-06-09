Wolff’s new book claims Mueller’s office drafted Trump indictment16:10
When former special prosecutor Robert Mueller broke his silence last month he reiterated the Department of Justice policy that states a sitting president cannot be indicted, adding that his office never considered trying to indict Donald Trump for obstruction of justice. Joy Reid is joined by author Michael Wolff on his new book, ‘Siege: Trump Under Fire,’ plus his claim to have a document contradicting Mueller’s statement on not indicting Trump.