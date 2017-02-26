AM Joy 02/26/17

Will Trump address antisemitism with action?

Jonathan Capehart and our panel discuss the many steps the president could take to fight against the rise of hate crimes and similar acts since his election. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump's job approval rating at 44% amid partisan split
New DNC Chair says this is Trump's 'greatest nightmare'
DNC selects Tom Perez as new chair
21 hours 58 min ago
Trump will be the first president to skip WHCD in 30 years
20 hours 18 min ago
New leaked DHS report discredits Trump travel ban
1 day 15 hours ago
Recap: Trump's first month in office
Is the left having a Tea Party moment?
GOP congressman admits the resistance is working
Maddow: Trump's loose talk is a chore for staff
Pete Buttigieg drops out race for DNC chair

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL