AM Joy 03/26/17

Will Russia meddle with French election next?

Far-right, anti-NATO, pro-Trump French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The Daily Beast's Christopher Dickey, former State Department Spokesperson Nayyera Haq and The Washington Post's E.J. Dionne join Joy Reid. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Mulvaney: Washington "more broken" than Trump thought
Lawrence: Trump's presidency is effectively over
1 day 15 hours ago
Why Manafort's ties to Russia could be trouble for Trump
1 day 2 hours ago
Inside the mind of Donald Trump
23 hours 50 min ago
Maddow: Trump is in dire period of turmoil and scandal
1 day 14 hours ago
Ivanka's new West Wing office raises ethics questions
How will Republicans overcome health care defeat?
Schumer: 'Art of the Deal is out the window'
Bernie Sanders: We beat right-wing extremists today
Michael Moore: Time to fight for Medicare for all

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL