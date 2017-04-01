AM Joy 04/01/17

Will Republicans stand up to Trump?

Joy Reid and her panel discuss her one-on-one with Nancy Pelosi, in which the House Democratic Leader outlines problems originating in the Trump administration, and what could happen if GOP leaders don’t take control. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Fmr. FBI agent: Trump's 2016 rhetoric aligned with Russia propaganda
20 hours 4 min ago
Matthews to Flynn: What goes around comes around
22 hours 37 min ago
Was this Trump's most damaging tweet?
18 hours 47 min ago
White House meddling threatens Russia probe integrity
20 hours 46 min ago
In Chicago, trauma goes far beyond the surface
20 hours 59 min ago
The backstory behind Flynn's immunity plea
What did the Obama WH know about Russia investigation?
Donald Trump’s bad month
What it means to ask for immunity
Calm or chaos in the Trump White House?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL