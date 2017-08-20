AM Joy 08/20/17

Why do so many romanticize the Confederacy?

Joy Reid reminds viewers that the Confederacy was traitorous and morally reprehensible, despite the prevalence of monuments to its leaders across America, many of which are part of the legacy of Jim Crow. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

'Political schizophrenia': A tale of two Trumps
6 hours 48 min ago
Maddow: Trump dossier testimony could be made public
15 hours 49 min ago
Texas ranchers react to Trump's border wall
2 hours 11 min ago
Inside Pence's role in a chaotic White House
5 hours 5 min ago
Charities stage mass exodus from Mar-a-Lago
1 hour 2 min ago
Who's paying for the Wall? Trump now says taxpayers
WH finalizing guidance on transgender military ban
Winter is coming for the GOP: Dem. says
Lawrence: Trump's 'Jekyll and Hyde' week
Intel officials worry about Trump having access to nukes

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL