AM Joy 06/25/17

Why are Democrats attacking Nancy Pelosi?

Have the Democrats internalized messaging about Nancy Pelosi that originated with the Republican party? Joy Reid and her panel debate this, and what’s really behind recent party losses. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Will Senate Republicans pass their healthcare bill this week?
4 hours 22 min ago
Conservative, liberal senators urge healthcare vote delay
GOP health bill breaks Trump’s promise to lower deductibles
EXCLUSIVE: CIA Director Pompeo on Trump, terrorism
1 day 6 hours ago
Why the CBC declined a White House meeting
3 hours 39 min ago
Why the Senate health bill focuses so much on tax breaks
Is our democracy still in danger?
Why some critics are quick to dismiss the CBO’s estimates
Could this ironworker unseat Paul Ryan?
Rep. Titus: GOP "starving" Obamacare

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL