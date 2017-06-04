AM Joy 06/04/17

Waters: I’m calling for the impeachment of this president!

Rep. Maxine Waters joins Joy Reid to discuss the latest on the investigation into the Trump camp’s Russia ties, and to discredit allegations that she ‘attacked’ journalist Michael Tracey. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

12 arrested in London attacks as PM May vows to defeat terrorism
7 dead, 48 wounded in London attack; Police kill 3 suspects
Eyewitness describes acts of heroism during London attack
4 hours 20 min ago
London restaurant worker describes knife-wielding man entering eatery
16 hours 34 min ago
Cell phone video captures reported gunfire at London market
17 hours 2 min ago
Will Elizabeth Warren run for president?
Lawrence: Why Trump gave up 'leader of free world'
Why did Jared Kushner meet with Russian banker?
Levine: Republicans controlled by fossil fuel industry
Warren: The only thing we've got is our voices

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL