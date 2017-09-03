AM Joy 09/03/17

Watch Joy Reid and guests debate the GOP tax plan

Republicans have put out a one-page outline of their tax reform plan without many specifics — but most experts are expecting big tax cuts for corporations and the rich. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

