AM Joy 06/03/17

Warren: The only thing we’ve got is your voices

Joy Reid sat down with Sen. Elizabeth Warren to discuss how to fight Donald Trump and congressional Republicans, who are refusing to debate issues as they push through legislation that many believe harms Americans. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Lawrence: Why Trump gave up 'leader of free world'
15 hours 22 min ago
'March for Truth' protests draw thousands worldwide
1 hour 27 min ago
Sen. Franken: Is climate change or Putin a bigger threat?
14 hours 31 sec ago
O'Malley: Investigation will uncover 'criminal collusion'
4 hours 40 min ago
How Trump's Russia tweets are making situation worse
14 hours 32 min ago
Dems warn Trump: Do not obstruct
‘Hackers can be everywhere': Putin tells Megyn Kelly in one-on-one interview
Report: Mueller inquiry could include Sessions' role in Comey firing
WH weighing attempt to block Comey testimony
Matthews: Trump, Putin are colluding on rhetoric

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL