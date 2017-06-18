AM Joy 06/18/17

Voter suppression accusations against GOP persist

Journalist Greg Palast tells Joy Reid that in his reporting he’s found many instances – usually driven by Republicans' initiatives – in which voters have been purged from rolls among other methods, allegedly to influence elections. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Is Trump being investigated — or not?
4 hours 52 min ago
Trump attorney: The president is not under investigation
Sen. Rubio calls for "full and thorough" Russia investigation
Who's vindicated in the Cosby mistrial?
1 day 1 hour ago
Georgia's special election is in its final stretch
1 day 26 min ago
Hung jury: Bill Cosby sexual assault trial ends in mistrial
Why key Trump players are lawyering up
Lawrence: Trump's tweets are destroying his presidency
Trump assembles odd mix of defense lawyers
CIA Dir. Pompeo ducks query from Senate committee

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL