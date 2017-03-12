AM Joy 03/12/17

Viral, Irish senator standing up to Trump

Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin of Ireland – who went viral last year for his anti-Trump speech – joins Joy Reid on his ‘Irish Stand’ event taking place on St. Patrick’s Day to show solidarity between the people of Ireland and #immigrants suffering under our president. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

