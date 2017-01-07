AM Joy 01/07/17

Vetting Rex Tillerson

Sen. Ben Cardin and guests discuss ExxonMobile CEO Rex Tillerson’s coming confirmation process for the role of secretary of state, given his previous responsibilities and friendships in Russia, which influenced our election through hacking. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

