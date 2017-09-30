AM Joy 09/30/17

U.S. Virgin Islands still struggling to recover from hurricanes

Rep. Stacey Plaskett of the U.S. Virgin Islands tells Joy Reid of the low morale spawned by what she describes as the ineffective hurricane recovery efforts orchestrated under Donald Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

San Juan mayor responds to Trump
5 hours 28 min ago
Fact Check: Who really benefits from Trump's tax plan?
1 day 30 min ago
Bertrand: Russians wanted to 'sow chaos' in American society
5 hours 36 min ago
Press: We need tax reform, this is not tax reform
5 hours 44 min ago
The real reason Tom Price resigned?
17 hours 9 min ago
Abuse of taxpayer money seen in Trump staff
U.S. 'probing' dialogue with North Korea, Tillerson says
Trump touts Puerto Rico response as mayor begs for help
Why Russia investigators are frustrated with Twitter
Reporter who broke story that led to Price's resignation speaks out

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL