AM Joy 09/03/17

Trump tweets at North Korea after possible hydrogen bomb test

The president tweeted stern words after North Korea boasted possession of hydrogen bomb technology. But could pressure on Chinese banks be the best way to broker peace? ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump responds to N. Korea after claims of H-bomb test
4 hours 5 min ago
North Korea claims it conducted a successful nuclear test
7 hours 21 min ago
Sen. Blunt: Harvey 'another reason to keep government open'
The economic impact of Trump's DACA decision
3 hours 48 min ago
Trump visits as Houston struggles to recover
1 day 4 hours ago
Report: Mueller has Trump memo listing reasons for firing Comey
DACA recipients among first Harvey responders
Joy: Trump has lengthy history of Russia connections
Winkler: Trump's 'life's blood is the sound of appreciation'
Report: Tensions grow between Trump staff, John Kelly

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL