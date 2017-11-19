AM Joy 11/19/17

Trump Tower meeting organizer might talk to Mueller

Donald Trump, Jr. met with a Russian lawyer with ties to the Kremlin. Now the man who arranged the meeting says he’s ready to talk to Robert Mueller. Joy Reid and her panel discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

