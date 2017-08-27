AM Joy 08/27/17

Trump threatens government shutdown over border wall

Panel members discuss the many political, financial, and logistical hurdles Donald Trump faces in attempting to build a border wall most Americans reportedly do not see as the nation’s most pressing issue. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

