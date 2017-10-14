AM Joy 10/14/17

Trump supporters: Base remains loyal despite controversies

Joy Reid and her panel discuss how Donald Trump appears to feuding with leaders in government, foreign allies, and more—and the potential cost. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump took a dagger to Obamacare. Can it survive?
Manafort had $60M relationship with Russian oligarch
16 hours 45 min ago
Gen. McCaffrey: Trump could lead U.S. to war with NK
14 hours 31 min ago
Corker: Trump has 'publicly castrated' Tillerson
15 hours 54 min ago
Reince Priebus interviewed in Mueller's Russia probe
19 hours 48 min ago
Matthews: Trump is throwing millions under the bus
Does Trump know he’s the President of the U.S. Virgin Islands?
Trump threatens to cancel Iran Nuclear Deal
Trump heats up rhetoric on North Korea
Panetta: Trump's Iran deal speech is 'a terrible mistake'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL