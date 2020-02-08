Donald Trump as assessed by Sen. Susan Collins may have ‘learned’ from his impeachment according to the U.S. senator from Maine—or at least she apparently hopes the president has learned. In an editorial called, ‘Dear Susan Collins…,’ Joy Reid critiques Sen. Collins’ different statements regarding Trump’s Senate acquittal as a snap shot of Trump’s ambivalent support in the Senate, in contrast to Sen. Mitt Romney’s clear statements regarding his guilty vote against GOP party lines.