AM Joy 04/30/17

Trump skips WHCD roast for PA pep rally

Trump ditched the White House Correspondents’ Dinner for an ego-boosting fan event, but still can’t escape public grilling for his poor first 100 days. Joy Reid and her panel discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump slams the media in campaign-style 100 day rally
17 hours 23 min ago
Holder: Trump admin pulling back on right to vote
5 hours 15 min ago
Russian pro-democracy movement resists Putin
1 day 15 hours ago
NBC News: Trump team did vet Flynn, hired him anyway
1 day 16 hours ago
Joy: Trump has faced 100 days of resistance
1 day 2 hours ago
100 days in, POTUS misses his old life
1 day 15 hours ago
Rep. Jeffries: Trump's left 'a graveyard of broken promises'
Moore on Trump: ‘I want the 6-year-old off the highway’
What place does Ivanka have in the White House?
Awkward: Georgia candidate's accidental b-roll audio

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL