Donald Trump has a high approval rating among Republicans, but there are many prominent members of the GOP who want the president to be defeated in the 2020 election, even if that means electing a Democrat. Republican media strategist Rick Wilson, author of ‘Running Against the Devil: A Plot to Save America from Trump--and Democrats from Themselves,’ joins Joy Reid to discuss saying, ‘You don't have to crush Donald Trump by 5 million votes... You need to crush him by 271 electoral votes.’