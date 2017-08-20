AM Joy 08/20/17

Trump’s job rating below 40% in three key states

Joy Reid is joined by Donald Trump supporter Ken Abramowitz and more to discuss how the president appears to be more isolated than ever in the wake of his latest Charlottesville comments. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump's approval rating stands below 40% in 3 key states
Rev. Al: 'Racism is an American problem'
4 hours 45 min ago
Fmr. GOP Rep: If leads are silent, 'they wear the cap'
MLK III: 'We've got to change minds and hearts'
4 hours 39 min ago
Thousands march in Boston for competing protests
Police try to keep peace during protests in Boston
23 hours 36 min ago
Boston protesters turn Anti-Semitic symbol into source of defiance
What to expect next from Steve Bannon
Trump, First Lady back out of Kennedy Honors gala
Rep. Garamendi: Boston rallies continue spirit of Women's March

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL