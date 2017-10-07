AM Joy 10/07/17

Trump-Russia: Latest news on dossier and probe

The Russia investigation moves forward as the creator of the infamous dossier speaks to authorities. Activist and director Rob Reiner and more join Joy Reid to discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump's presidential empathy tested in PR, LV
15 hours 55 min ago
Rep. Lewis: It's time for Congress to 'be brave' on guns
5 hours 15 min ago
The economic toll of gun violence in the U.S.
23 hours 53 min ago
Ryan: 'We're sticking with the Constitution' on gun control
7 hours 32 min ago
Report: Manafort looked to capitalize on Trump role with oligarch
17 hours 40 min ago
Maddow: How America overlooked the Russia hack
Lin-Manuel Miranda: Trump response to Puerto Rico 'jaw-dropping'
New charter jet scandals rock Trump's cabinet
Ta-Nehisi Coates: The GOP 'has been playing with fire'
WaPo: Trump may decertify Iran Deal

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL