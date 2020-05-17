Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) faces allegations that he engaged in insider trading using his former position as chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee to glean knowledge about the coronavirus pandemic to allegedly sell stocks before the market crash. Could Burr face reprisals from Donald Trump due to the Senate Intelligence Committee agreeing with U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia influenced the 2016 election--a finding the president consistently attempts to refute? MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirshner joins Joy Reid to discuss.