AM Joy 03/26/17

Trump plugs Fox show hours before host calls on Paul Ryan to...

Hours after President Trump encouraged his Twitter followers to watch Judge Jeanine Pirro's show, the Fox News host called on House Speaker Paul Ryan to step down. Karine Jean-Pierre of MoveOn.org, NBC's Mark Murray, Scot Ross from One Wisconsin Now, The Washington Post's E.J. Dionne and radio talk show host Charlie Sykes discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Mulvaney: Washington "more broken" than Trump thought
Lawrence: Trump's presidency is effectively over
1 day 16 hours ago
Why Manafort's ties to Russia could be trouble for Trump
1 day 3 hours ago
Inside the mind of Donald Trump
1 day 1 hour ago
Maddow: Trump is in dire period of turmoil and scandal
1 day 16 hours ago
Ivanka's new West Wing office raises ethics questions
How will Republicans overcome health care defeat?
Schumer: 'Art of the Deal is out the window'
Bernie Sanders: We beat right-wing extremists today
Michael Moore: Time to fight for Medicare for all

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL