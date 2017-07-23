AM Joy 07/23/17

Trump pardon: Can the president pardon himself?

Joy Reid and her panel discuss how the Constitution is not explicitly clear regarding whether Trump can pardon himself, as reports allege he may be considering. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Rep. Lieu: 'Kushner lied,' should be investigated

