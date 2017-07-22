AM Joy 07/22/17

Trump, Mueller, and possible reactions from the GOP

As speculation grows that Donald Trump may fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller, our panel debates whether Republican leadership will move to restrain the president if he takes this route. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Inside the White House communications shakeup
Scaramucci wasn't always on the Trump train
8 hours 27 min ago
Bipartisan Russia sanctions clear tough hurdle
5 hours 59 min ago
How far can Trump take his pardon power?
21 hours 27 min ago
Trump says Spicer's 'future is bright!'
19 hours 29 min ago
Farms hit by migrant labor crunch
Rep. Lieu: 'Kushner lied,' should be investigated
Can Trump sabotage the Russia probe?
Kushner revises financial disclosure after omissions
WaPo: Sessions discussed Trump campaign with Russian ambassador

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL