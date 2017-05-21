AM Joy 05/21/17

Trump does not say ‘radical Islamic terrorism’

Joy Reid and her panel discuss Donald Trump’s speech in Saudi Arabia, which some consider ‘the height of hypocrisy’ for its measured language for Muslim leaders compared to his demonizing campaign rhetoric. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump tells Muslim leaders: 'Drive out' terrorists
Will Trump's speech sway a reluctant ally?
7 hours 45 min ago
Why there's buzz about Melania Trump not wearing headscarf
Melhem: Trump lacks "intellectual heft" to reset diplomacy
7 hours 55 min ago
Rev. Al: Don't let people distract us from real challenges
6 hours 9 min ago
North Korea launches medium-range missile: White House
Trump gets royal treatment in Saudi Arabia
U.S.-Saudi Arabia sign immediate $110B arms deal
Sen. Durbin: 'There will be a day of reckoning' for Trump
Rep. Lieu: Trump's federal crime 'staring us in the face'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL