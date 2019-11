The controversial phone call between the president of Ukraine and Donald Trump was ‘so perfect’ according to the president that he told the Washington Examiner that he wants to read ‘it’—what experts assume are the edited notes of the call—in a live, televised fireside chat, reminiscent of what FDR did in the 30s and 40s. Jonathan Capehart in for Joy Reid gives a demonstration of how Trump’s version could go.