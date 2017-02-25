AM Joy 02/25/17

Trump blasts media at conservative conference

Jonathan Capehart and our panel discuss the president doubling down on his attacks on the press, which experts call unprecedented. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Democrats to vote on new party leader
5 hours 2 min ago
New leaked DHS report discredits Trump travel ban
15 hours 21 min ago
Is the left having a tea party moment?
3 hours 5 min ago
Maddow: Trump's loose talk is a chore for staff
15 hours 50 min ago
Media outlets blocked from White House press gaggle
21 hours 44 min ago
GOP congressman admits the resistance is working
14 hours 28 min ago
Dan Rather: 'We've never seen anything like this' in WH
Crowds greet Obama in NYC
How can Democrats channel town hall energy?
Democrat: Reince Priebus needs to step down

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL