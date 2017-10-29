AM Joy 10/29/17

Trump and Russia: Rep. Maxine Waters on Mueller indictments

The Mueller Russia investigation will make its first indictments on Monday, amid the ongoing controversies linked to Donald Trump’s administration. Rep. Maxine Waters joins Joy Reid to discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Puerto Rico's power authority moves to cancel Whitefish contract
Lieu: Trump doesn't get to decide if Russia probe is 'witch hunt'
3 hours 36 min ago
Crime expert: Trump tweets may be 'very damaging' to him
3 hours 40 min ago
Joy: Uranium One is a hoax to shift narrative
3 hours 10 min ago
Mueller to serve indictment in Russia investigation
1 day 6 hours ago
Portman: GOP is still in 'pretty good shape'
Bertrand: Mueller indictment likely involves financial entanglements
Holtzman on Trump: 'We saw this with Nixon'
Figliuzzi: I worked for Mueller. He's not happy.
Billionaire's $10M ad campaign seeks to impeach Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL