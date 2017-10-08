AM Joy 10/08/17

Trump and North Korea: Hinting at action?

Rep. Eric Swalwell and more join Joy Reid on what many see as the possibility of Donald Trump creating devastating circumstances via his tweets and statements about North Korea. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Corker calls White House 'adult day care center' after Trump attack
After being shot, Scalise still opposes more gun control
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
1 hour 54 min ago
'SNL' pays tribute to Las Vegas shooting victims
5 hours 50 min ago
Trump to Schumer: Let's make a deal
1 day 3 hours ago
Rep. Lewis: It's time for Congress to 'be brave' on guns
1 day 5 hours ago
Trump's presidential empathy tested in PR, LV
The economic toll of gun violence in the U.S.
Ivanka and Don Jr. were once investigated for fraud
Ryan: 'We're sticking with the Constitution' on gun control

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL