Trump and Iran compared to Iraq media coverage and consequences06:04
The Iraq war media coverage is believed by many to have falsely encouraged Americans to support the war, even though weapons of mass destruction were never found. Joy Reid’s guest, Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin, and Tiffany Cross, managing editor of The Beat DC, discuss American press reactions to the U.S. killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, the outrage in Iran, and whether information from the Trump administration can be trusted.