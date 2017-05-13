AM Joy 05/13/17

Trump admits Comey firing related to Russia probe

Joy Reid and her panel discuss the many contradictory statements coming from Trump’s White House regarding the controversial firing of former FBI director James Comey. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Rocky week puts pressure on White House press team
Financial crimes unit to help Trump-Russia investigation
17 hours 30 min ago
Rep. Lieu: Firing of Comey is obstruction of justice
4 hours 13 min ago
Fmr. special agent: FBI on an island in Trump admin.
5 hours 22 min ago
Rep. Jeffries: Trump 'close to interfering' in criminal inquiry
5 hours 55 min ago
Warren on Trump, Republicans: I wish they would do their jobs
Tur: Trump admin's message can mutate daily
U.S. attorney scores settlement in Russia case
Sessions orders toughest prosecution for drug offenses
Trump: Go back to ‘goddamned steam’

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL