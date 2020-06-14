Trump admin. rolls back transgender healthcare protections06:45
Transgender protections for civil rights and equality on the federal level have been reduced by the Donald Trump administration, the very same week that the people of Wheeling, West Virginia elected Rosemary Ketchum to their city council, making her the first openly transgender elected official in the state. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin in for Joy Reid and his panel discuss the Trump administration erasing Obama-era civil rights healthcare protections for transgender people.