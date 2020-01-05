Donald Trump has threatened to attack Iranian culture sites over Twitter, if Iran retaliates for the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. Mehdi Hasan, columnist for The Intercept, gives his strong opinion of the president’s decisions. Former U.S. ambassador Michael McFaul also joins Joy Reid to discuss saying, ‘What is scary to me is that there does not seem to be a process in place to develop and implement a national security policy.’