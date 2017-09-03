AM Joy 09/03/17

Smoke from chemical plant fires caused by Houston flood raises...

Environmental activist Mustafa Ali joins Joy Reid to discuss the environmental issues caused by the Houston flood, and how they will most likely deeply impact the more vulnerable members of the community. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump responds to N. Korea after claims of H-bomb test
4 hours 33 min ago
North Korea claims it conducted a successful nuclear test
7 hours 49 min ago
Sen. Blunt: Harvey 'another reason to keep government open'
The economic impact of Trump's DACA decision
4 hours 16 min ago
Trump visits as Houston struggles to recover
1 day 4 hours ago
Report: Mueller has Trump memo listing reasons for firing Comey
DACA recipients among first Harvey responders
Joy: Trump has lengthy history of Russia connections
Winkler: Trump's 'life's blood is the sound of appreciation'
Report: Tensions grow between Trump staff, John Kelly

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL