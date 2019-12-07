Six white candidates qualify for next Democratic debate so far02:23
Sen. Kamala Harris announced recently that she is suspending her campaign, the only African-American woman running to unseat Donald Trump, adding to the irony that what started out as one of the most diverse presidential fields in American history, has become dominated by candidates who are white and male. Joy Reid and her panel discuss—plus, watch Alicia Garza, co-founder of Black Lives Matter, on the dangers of this lack of diversity to the Democrats.