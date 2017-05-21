AM Joy 05/21/17

Sheriff Clarke: A ‘fraud’ with fake medals?

Trump-supporter Sheriff David Clarke is coming under scrutiny for apparently wearing fake medals on his uniform, plagiarizing his thesis on homeland security, and more. Joy Reid and her panel discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

