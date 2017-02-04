AM Joy 02/04/17

Sen. Blumenthal: We will use every tool to block nomination

Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-CT, talks to Joy Reid about Donald Trump’s nomination of Neil Gorsuch for the open Supreme Court seat and how the Democrats are working to block his nomination. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

DHS suspends implementation of Trump's travel ban
Maddow: Trump tries rewriting history on botched raid
14 hours 29 min ago
Flight attendants train to spot human trafficking
Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump's immigration ban
16 hours 51 min ago
Why doesn't the GOP want a fast vote for DeVos?
16 hours 2 min ago
Bannon's 'Islamic State of America'
Spicer: Iran's actions won't go unchecked
DeVos future uncertain as Senate vote looms
Greta: Tragedy in the shadows of Capitol Hill
Over 100,000 visas revoked after immigration ban

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL