The Selma march for voting rights in Alabama and Bloody Sunday are being commemorated this Sunday, March 1, 2020 to honor the 55th anniversary of this historic milestone of the Civil Rights Movement, which is Sunday, March 8. Rep. Terri Sewell, whose hometown is Selma, tells Joy Reid, ‘It’s a time to be renewed from the inspiration of folks like Rep. John Lewis, for us to rededicate ourselves to the cause they fought for.’