AM Joy 01/22/17

Sean Spicer’s shocking statements

Joy Reid and her panel of experts discuss the similarities between Sean Spicer’s first statements made from the White House press briefing room to those commonly made by authoritarian regimes, and what this portends for the fate of America under Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Conway: WH gave ‘alternative facts’ on Inauguration crowd
Fact checking Sean Spicer's Inauguration numbers
15 hours 44 min ago
Steinem: If you force Muslims to register, we'll all register as Muslims
1 day 3 min ago
Watch the Women's Marches across the nation
14 hours 4 min ago
FEC case exposes paid actor Trump supporters
1 day 15 hours ago
Moore: 'The old guard of the Democratic party has to go'
Trump Justice Dept. delays TX voting rights case
Trump enters office with vow to end 'American carnage'
Rep. Jamie Raskin: Inaugural address ‘meanest’ in history
Debra Messing on Trump's election: 'It was a shock'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL